Convention in Chaos — 50 years later

50 years ago, national anger from the Vietnam War, racial tensions, and other issues spilled out into the streets of Chicago. The 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was yet another chapter in a tumultuous year that also saw the murders of Dr. Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy.

WGN takes a look at the protests, arrests and unrest through the eyes of a reporter, protester and national guardsman.



Walter Jacobson (Reporter with CBS Chicago)

Michael James (Protester)

