An Aug. 28, 1968 file photo shows National Guardsmen lining the street as they are confronted by protesters in front of the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago, headquarters for the 1968 Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo/File)
Convention in Chaos — 50 years later
50 years ago, national anger from the Vietnam War, racial tensions, and other issues spilled out into the streets of Chicago. The 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was yet another chapter in a tumultuous year that also saw the murders of Dr. Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy.
WGN takes a look at the protests, arrests and unrest through the eyes of a reporter, protester and national guardsman.