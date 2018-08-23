× Chicago author and screenwriter Juliet McDaniel: “We are starting to get into a point where female characters are allowed to be really complicated and messy”

Chicago author and screenwriter Juliet McDaniel joins Justin to talk discuss her debut novel, “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie.” Juliet talks about the emotion of having her novel being optioned for television, the similarities and differences between writing a screenplay and a novel, where the inspiration for the main character in “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” comes from, how the character changed from draft to draft, what attracts people to this character and the process of adapting this character to television.

