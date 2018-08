× Charmed’s Brian Krause joins Patti Vasquez for a pre Wizard World conversation

Patti Vasquez continues the Wizard World conversation! You knew him as Leo from the hit series Charmed…Brian Krause joins Patti on the phone!

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER