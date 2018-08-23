× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.23.18: Play that song, DJ

You asked for more bonus hour, so we delivered! This is the 90-minute edition of the bonus hour! Bill and Wendy talk about Bill’s upcoming tennis match, which he will be at tomorrow. Wendy also found a new theme song for him to play when he comes out on to the court. They also discuss songs you’ve heard but never knew the name of the artist, things that are making you look older, and much more.

