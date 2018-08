× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/22/18: Terry Savage – “Here’s the Consequence of Aretha Dying without A Will…”

On a shortened show, Steve Bertrand talked with Terry Savage on her birthday to officially ring in the longest bull market in history and talk about her weekly columns that is more relevant than ever today. Earlier in the week reports came out today that the late Aretha Franklin did not have a will, and Terry talked about preparing yourself or loved ones with a will.