Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) throws the ball against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
White Sox Senior Vice President of Marketing and Ticketing Brooks Boyer: 23,000 White Sox tickets sold is “the Kopech Effect”
John Williams is joined by Brooks Boyer, the senior vice president of marketing and ticketing at the White Sox. He talks about “the Kopech Effect,” which was the immediate sale of 10,000 tickets at last night’s game.