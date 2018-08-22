Top Five@5 (8/22/18): Ringo Starr is influenced, Lester Holt sings, and more…

Posted 10:50 PM, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 08:15AM, August 24, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 4: Former Beatles member Ringo Starr leaves after President Barack Obama speaks during a ceremony for the 2016 Kennedy Center honorees December 4, 2016 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. The honorees include Eagles band members, actor Al Pacino and singer James Taylor. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018:

President Trump releases a statement about the ESPN not showing the National Anthem, Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis makes a plea for donations to his cause, Ring Starr talks about his influences, rapper Drake surprises a fan at Lurie Children’s Hospital, and Lest Holt wows with a rendition of “Lovely Day.”

