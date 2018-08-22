Top Five@5 (8/22/18): Ringo Starr is influenced, Lester Holt sings, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018:
President Trump releases a statement about the ESPN not showing the National Anthem, Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis makes a plea for donations to his cause, Ring Starr talks about his influences, rapper Drake surprises a fan at Lurie Children’s Hospital, and Lest Holt wows with a rendition of “Lovely Day.”
