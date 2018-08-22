× The Opening Bell 8/22/18: The Aviation Industry Continues to Evolve With The Times

How does one run an airport? Well, David Bird (Executive Director of The DuPage Airport) explained to Steve Grzanich that business is good and the growth across the industry is competitive as the aviation continues to be used as a measurement of economic success all while previewing their upcoming back to school event on August 28th from 10am-2pm. Eric Sedler (Managing Partner from Kivvit) then took a step back to look at the city as a whole to measure how the city is progressing, and then focused in on the highly sought after West Loop development boom.