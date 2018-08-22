× The John Williams Show Stream Full Podcast 08.22.18: Michael Kopech, Aba, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, kids walking alone

John kicks off the show with some good news for the White Sox. That’s not just that Michael Kopech played his first game last night, but that he inspired at least another 10,000 people to buy tickets at the last minute. White Sox Vice President of Marketing and Ticketing Brooks Boyer joins the show to celebrate that. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel talks about Aba, currently the hottest spot in town for dining. Then, he chats about the conclusion to the Chicago Tribune Food Bowl, the upcoming Night Market. And, John and Steve opine on the convictions of former Trump aide Paul Manafort and lawyer Michael Cohen. Finally, John wants to know what you think about a neighbor calling the cops on a Wilmette woman whose daughter was allowed to walk around the block with the family dog.