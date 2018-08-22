× Tech Tuesday with Andy Choi and Comedian Dobie Maxwell | Full Show (Aug 22)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! It’s Tech Tuesday with our tech expert Andy Choi – listen in as we take a look at the hottest tech to get you and your kids ready for the new school year. And we also have Comedian Dobie Maxwell who shares tall tales about his life and his work on cruise ships.

