× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.22.18: Kopech Day hangover

Justin and Super Joe were still on their Kopech high this morning. It was only 2 innings but we liked what we saw. Karen Conti and Pat Brady discussed the latest with the Manafort and Cohen news. Marilyn Katz stopped by to talk about her involvement in the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Dean Richards doesn’t want a face tattoo and Roe Conn felt he was picked on last week.