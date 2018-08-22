× Steve Bertrand & WGN Radio present Magical Switzerland

9-day Private Group Journey

Departs from Chicago on June 14, 2019

Departure:

Chicago: $4,699.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago on Icelandair and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $690.00*

Accommodations:

Interlaken – 2 nights, 4-Star Hotel Metropole Montreux – 2 nights, 4-Star Hotel Suisse Majestic Zermatt – 2 nights, 4-Star Hotel National Zurich – 1 night, 4-Star Hotel Glockenhof



Inclusions:

English speaking tour director throughout

Breakfast daily, except day of arrival

Two lunches

Five 3-course dinners

Luxury coach for transfers and sightseeing

Excursion by train from Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen

Visit Trümmelbachfälle

Roundtrip cableway to Schilthorn

First class rail from Interlaken to Montreux

Boat excursion to Chillon Castle, including entrance to Castle

Entrance to Maison Cailler

Entrance to Maison du Gruyére

Train ride from Täsch to Zermatt

Entrance to Zermatlantis

Gornergrat experience

Portfolio of documents

Porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency support while in Switzerland

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 25 passengers to operate. Single supplement additional $690. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on Icelandair. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (June 14) – USA / ZURICH: Depart from Chicago on your overnight, transatlantic flight to Zurich, Switzerland. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (June 15) – ARRIVE ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / INTERLAKEN: Welcome to Switzerland! After clearing customs, enter the arrivals area where you will meet your tour director and coach driver. After a short welcome, begin your journey to Interlaken. Interlaken is watched over by the three mighty mountains: Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. You will enjoy some free time to discover the city and to relax in the afternoon. Enjoy a Welcome Dinner in the evening. (D)

DAY 3 (June 16) – EXCURSION TO LAUTERBRUNNEN, MURREN & SCHILTHORN: Today, you visit the famous Lauterbrunnen Valley and the Mount Schilthorn Piz Gloria. First, travel to Lauterbrunnen by train. Lauterbrunnen is situated in one of the most impressive trough valleys in the Alps, between gigantic rock faces and mountain peaks. With its 72 thundering waterfalls, secluded valleys, colorful alpine meadows and lonely mountain inns, the Lauterbrunnen Valley is one of the biggest nature conservation areas in Switzerland. After lunch, ride the cable cars to the Schilthorn summit. At 2970 meters, the Schilthorn offers visitors a magnificent 360-degree panoramic view of the “Swiss skyline” including Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. Since 1967, the aerial cableway has made its way up to the summit. Visitors can follow in James Bond’s footsteps by visiting the interactive adventure exhibition “Bond World 007” or on the new “007 Walk of Fame”. Unusual and truly bottomless perspectives open up on the “Skyline Walk” and the “Thrill Walk” at the intermediate stop of Birg. After the descent from Schilthorn, take the train back to Interlaken, where you will enjoy dinner and overnight. (B/L/D)

DAY 4 (June 17) – INTERLAKEN / MONTREUX: Today, travel to Montreux. The first leg of the trip delivers you by train to Zweisimmen. From Zweisimmen, the premium panoramic train heads out for Montreux. One lovely view follows another: Cows grazing on lush pastures, traditional wooden chalet-style houses nestling in the gentle hills, all of it against the backdrop of magnificent Alpine peaks. The best is saved for last. Shortly before Montreux, take in a fantastic view over Lake Geneva. The train leisurely winds its way down the hill and puts guests in the perfect mood for the Geneva region and its Mediterranean flair. In Montreux, board a boat and take an excursion to visit the famous Chillon Castle. Afterwards, return to Montreux for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

DAY 5 (June 18) GRUYERE EXCURSION: The Gruyère region, with its rolling green landscapes and the peaks of the Fribourg Pre-Alps, is known for the world-famous Gruyère cheese. The region is home to the black and white Fribourg cows which provide the milk for the strongly flavored cheese. In the middle of this picture postcard scenery, nestling between the slopes of the Moléson and the Dent du Chamois, rises the medieval, traffic-free little town of Gruyères, with its castle, surrounded by a fortified wall. Restaurants serve specialties from the Gruyère region: fondue, raclette and, especially, desserts made with the excellent Gruyère double cream. In the modern show cheesery at Gruyères you can see how the tasty Gruyère cheese is made. To round off the tour of culinary delights: for those with a sweet tooth, it would be worth taking a guided tour round the Maison Cailler the Swiss Chocolate factory in nearby Broc. This evening you are free to have dinner on your own. (B/L)

DAY 6 (June 19) – MONTREUX / ZERMATT: Today, leave the Lake Geneva Region and return to the Alps. After a bus ride to Täsch, take the train to Zermatt. This car-free village lies at the foot of the famous Matterhorn, perhaps the world’s most photographed mountain. After arrival in the hotel, you will have some time in the afternoon for discovering the village, shopping or even taking a shMONort hike. If you wish, you can also go to the Matterhorn Museum. The Zermatlantis offers insight into the development of Zermatt. It also shows the triumph and tragedy surrounding the first ascent of the Matterhorn. In the evening, dinner in a local restaurant and overnight in Zermatt. (B/D)

DAY 7 (June 20) – ZERMATT EXCURSIONS: Today, you will head up to Gornergrat Mountain Peak. This spectacular roundtrip excursion on the Gornergratbahn mountain rack railway from Zermatt will lead you to Gornergrat Railway Station on Gornergrat and a viewing platform over 10,285 feet up. You’ll see stunning views of 29 peaks, some rising over 13,000 feet. In operation since 1898, this 33-minute trip on Europe’s highest open-air cog railway is unparalleled for its breathtaking vistas and dramatic views of the Matterhorn. After your return to Zermatt, you might take a short hike to the Gorner Gorge, one of the most fascinating natural beauties of Zermatt. It’s about a 20-minute walk from the southern end of the village and is easily accessible. This evening enjoy dinner on your own. Overnight in Zermatt. (B).

DAY 8 (June 21) – ZERMATT / LUCERNE / ZURICH: After breakfast, leave Zermatt by train and meet your coach in Täsch. Later, you will arrive in Lucerne, the gateway to central Switzerland. Perched on Lake Lucerne, the city is framed by an impressive panorama. Enjoy a city tour that includes the covered medieval Chapel Bridge, the Musseggmauer and more. Historic houses decorated with frescoes line the picturesque town squares. See ‘Weinmarkt’ square in the car-free old town. The Jesuit church dating from the 17th century is regarded as Switzerland’s first sacral Baroque building and the twin towers of the Hofkirche form an integral part of the townscape. And with its 112-metre-long Bourbaki panorama, Lucerne possesses one of the world’s few maintained, mammoth circular paintings. After the visit, you will continue your journey to Zurich. Tonight, enjoy a farewell dinner in Zurich. (B/D)

DAY 9 (June 22) – ZURICH AIRPORT / USA: After breakfast, you will leave the hotel for the Zurich Airport. Time to head back to the USA after a wonderful time in Switzerland! (B)

