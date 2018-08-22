× Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich returns to the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival

“SNL” writer Katie Rich is back in town for the 7th annual Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, where she’ll be performing alongside some of the city’s funniest gals. Katie talks about juggling responsibilities, balancing her personal and professional life, her experiences writing for television, what makes a good joke, the state of women in comedy, and more.

The 7th Annual Chicago Women’s Funny Festival runs August 23-26, 2018.

All tickets and festival passes may be purchased at www.Stage773.com, by phone at 773.327.5252, or in person at the Stage 773 box office.

