Megon McDonough: Dedicated to the Ones I Love

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Megon McDonough. Megon, who has been performing around the country for more than four decades, talks about her successful music career, her name change, touring with John Denver, and more. Megon also performs a medley of Patsy Cline’s hits.

Megon will perform at Raue Center for the Arts (26 N Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014) on August 24th at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $20. Member Price starts at $14.

To purchase tickets, people can visit www.rauecenter.org or call 815-356-9212.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.