Marilyn Katz on the 1968 Democratic National Convention: It Paved the way for the election of Harold Washington and Barack Obama

Marylin Katz was an anti-war activist during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. In the mid-1960s she joined the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) and started working as a community organizer in the Uptown neighborhood. She helped organize protest marches following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. And that summer Katz organized the defense for anti-Vietnam War protestors at the Democratic National Convention.