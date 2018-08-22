× The Manafort Verdict and Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen decisions and a chance to party with Jake and Elwood the Blooze Brothers this weekend at Joliet Prison!

Paul goes behind the curtain with attorney and political strategist Richard Gordon to discuss the meaning of the pending verdict in the Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort verdict and the plea agreement of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. What will these moments hold for the Trump administration? Then…A chance to party with Jake and Elwood The Blooze Brothers, played by Kevin Pollack and Chuck Little, where it all started: the Joliet Correctional Facility (now shuttered, but open for a weekend party!) Hear them talk about the event THIS Saturday, August 25th..the Great Joliet Prison Break-IN! A lot of fun and we play some Blues Brothers music as well! Give a listen!