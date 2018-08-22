× Legendary Animator: Tom Cook

Legendary Animator Tom Cook has worked on: Flintstones, Smurfs, Scooby Doo, He-Man, She-Ra, to name a few. Tom tells the story on how he got into animation and the various projects he has worked on throughout his career. Tom also gives his thoughts on how tech has changed animation as well as some of the shows he wished he could have worked on and reveals the famous music video he was apart of.

Paula Abdul – Opposites Attract