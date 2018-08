× Dane Neal: The Future of Grocery Shopping & Back-to-School Lunch Trends

Bill and Wendy chat with food-loving expert, Dane Neal. Dane talks about the future of grocery shopping in-store and online. He also shares some lunchbox tips, tricks, and ideas for back-to-school.

