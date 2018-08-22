Today’s Cochran Show MVPP is Dr. Conrad Worrill. For 35 years, Chicago activist, scholar and former track athlete Dr. Conrad Worrill has worked to bring an indoor track facility to Chicago. Gately Indoor Track & Field will be a state-of-the-art 139,000 square-foot track facility that includes the area’s first hydraulically banked 200-meter track, an 8-lane track, a throwing cage and space for field events including high jump and long jump. In addition to track and field events, the facility will also host football, basketball, lacrosse, volleyball, and outdoor soccer games and more.
Cochran Show’s MVPP: Dr. Conrad Worrill
