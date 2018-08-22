× Blackhawks Crazy: Getting Ready For Training Camp

In this latest edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast from Blackhawks Night with the White Sox, Chris Boden and Scott King visit with a nervous Alex DeBrincat, who also relates to the professional debut nerves Michael Kopech may have felt on the mound. The guys then discuss Kopech’s rain-shortened debut, share some thoughts about the late, great Stan Mikita, and share a travel suggestion for one western destination.

