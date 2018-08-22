× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.22.18: Wednesday Madness

Bill and Wendy discuss Michael Kopech’s big league debut, UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell’s gruesome accident, and more. ‘SNL’ writer Katie Rich stops by to talk about the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival. Dane Neal talks about changes in grocery stores and trends. Singer/songwriter Megon McDonough joins the show to talk about her upcoming show at the Raue Center for the Arts.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.