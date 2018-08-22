× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.22.18: Hold on to your spleen

Today on the ‘closet’ edition of the bonus hour, Bill tries to imitate someone from the Addams family. Can you guess who? They also discuss why actress Kristen Bell wears gloves in the swimming pool, sea gypsies, enlarged spleens, and much more.

*We apologize for the jump cut into the second half of the bonus hour. Our stream connection was interrupted.*

