× Author and Senior Editor of Veg News, Jasmin Singer on Happiness and Compassion. Are they attainable?

Recorded from the Veg News HQ in West Hollywood, I sit down with the very smart and very present Jasmin Singer. A veteran journalist and author (her book Always Too Much and Never Enough is out now), Jasmin is the Senior Editor at the leading vegan publication, Veg News. In our discussion, Jasmin highlights the benefits of a compassionate life and how changing how she sees herself and, thus, how she sees the world created a life altering and life affirming shift for her. In the end, can we be happy? We get in to that, too! Listen in and watch our interview or for more information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com .

SUBSCRIBE to Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano on iTunes and on the Youtube Channel, Elysabeth Alfano.

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram @ElysabethAlfano, on Facebook @ElysabethAlfano1 and YouTube @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to Awesome Vegans on iTunes.