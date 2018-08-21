× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/21/18: A New Wall Street High, Stress on Farmers, & Life Coaching For Pre-Diabetics

Another Wall Street milestone was reached today as Steve Bertrand recapped the market high and longest bull market in history with Jon Najarian (who is looking at it in a different way) but despite that still found some buying opportunities. Bill Geiger jumped in the studio to help those on the brink of retirement when the market isn’t hitting it’s peak, Irina Ivanova explained why farmers are experiencing larger amounts of stress than ever before, and Rhonda Richter checked in with Steve to discuss the latest from the life coaching space.