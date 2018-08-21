The Opening Bell 8/21/18: Where Are All of The Bus Drivers?
The new school year is just about under way but instead of worrying about finding school supplies, the concern could be finding a bus driver. Steve Grzanich discussed the push from the commercial driving industry that is attracting potential bus drivers with Claire Bushey (Law and Manufacturing Reporter at Crains Chicago Business). The report on work-life balance then was the focus of the second half of the show as Marilyn Bird (District President at Robert Half) detailed the results from the study and what made Chicago the top city for work-life balance.