The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.21.18: Michael Cohen, Jimmy Carter, Madonna at the VMAs

Michael Cohen plead guilty today, and that doesn’t surprise Washington Post Senior Editor and Trump Revealed Author Marc Fisher. He explains why. Then, Madonna has been getting a lot of flack on social media for her tribute speech to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs. You weigh in. And, John revisits yesterday’s conversation about Uber drivers, driving while operating a smart phone and opening the car door with the Dutch Reach. One of your stories outlines the surprising punishment that comes with being caught using a phone while driving. And, John reads a heartwarming essay on Jimmy Carter.