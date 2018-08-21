× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Ian Sherr: “The last thing Twitter needs at this point is to continue to be seen as a place that full of harassment, trolls, and bad behavior”

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Ian Sherr is on the hotline! Ian joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Ian talks about Microsoft’s rebranding, security keys for stronger logins, Twitter’s stance on ‘Infowars’ Alex Jones, and more.

