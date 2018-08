× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.21.18: The Dave Eanet goal posts

Alex Debrincat is throwing out the first pitch at the Sox game tonight and he is just hoping to not bounce it. Dean Richards and Sandberg agree that Jennifer Lopez stole the show at the VMAs. We met an awesome kid of the week Lukas. Our MVPP was the 30-year-old mayor or North Dundas, Eric Duncan, who gave his house to a Syrian refuge family. Walter Jacobson talks about covering the 50th anniversary of the Democratic National Convention.