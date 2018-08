× Sports Central, 08.21.18: Happy Kopech Day!

Michael Kopech is set to make his Major League debut and Adam Hoge and Mark Carman are here to get you ready. Did the White Sox make the right call to promote Kopech before 2019? The guys also discuss the angst that seems to follow the Cubs. Finally, Hoge recaps the Bears’ trip to Denver and what the team was able to accomplish. Listen below!

