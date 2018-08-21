× Single, Married, Divorced-Episode 14: The Cost of Dating

This week the SMD crew takes a look at what costs more, dating on-line or the old fashion way. They also discuss if there is such as thing as too much for a first date. Allison has a group date that has the guys a little confused. Plus we get a little insight on who’s hot and who’s not from Allison’s past. Tom tells us about going out with a purpose. Meanwhile Erik thinks about getting off the dating apps.

Poll Question: The cost of dating both on and off-line.

Question 1: Are you ready to order?

Dating App Story: Allison has a date!

Question 2: Is it ever OK to date a friends ex?