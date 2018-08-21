Sen Morimoto: Growing up in Massachusetts, the impact of prayer in his life, and more

Posted 5:50 AM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:00AM, August 21, 2018

The Cornerstore spoke with Chicago poet Patricia Frazier about growing up in the Ida B. Wells Homes and her debut book “Graphite,” followed by a conversation with Chicago-based musician Sen Morimoto about growing up in the woods of Massachusetts, how jazz, blues, and hip-hop influenced his musical aesthetic, and how prayer has impacted his life.

 

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram, and Soundcloud!