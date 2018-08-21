× Sen Morimoto: Growing up in Massachusetts, the impact of prayer in his life, and more

The Cornerstore spoke with Chicago poet Patricia Frazier about growing up in the Ida B. Wells Homes and her debut book “Graphite,” followed by a conversation with Chicago-based musician Sen Morimoto about growing up in the woods of Massachusetts, how jazz, blues, and hip-hop influenced his musical aesthetic, and how prayer has impacted his life.

