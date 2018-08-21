Roe Conn Full Show (8/21/18): Manafort & Cohen in court, Madonna’s unusual tribute to Aretha, and more…

Posted 10:41 PM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:53AM, August 22, 2018

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show for Tuesday, August 21st, 2018:

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti breaks down Michael Cohen’s plea deal, Fox News’ Bret Baier reports on the verdicts in the Paul Manafort trial, Tom Skilling forecasts a cool & rainy end to the week, former head of the IL-GOP Pat Brady looks at the political impact of the Cohen/Manafort cases, and the Top Five@5 features Madonna’s self-centered tribute to Aretha Franklin, and attorney Mike Monico lays out the future for Paul Manafort & Michael Cohen.

