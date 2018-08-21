Roe Conn Full Show (8/21/18): Manafort & Cohen in court, Madonna’s unusual tribute to Aretha, and more…
The Roe Conn Show for Tuesday, August 21st, 2018:
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti breaks down Michael Cohen’s plea deal, Fox News’ Bret Baier reports on the verdicts in the Paul Manafort trial, Tom Skilling forecasts a cool & rainy end to the week, former head of the IL-GOP Pat Brady looks at the political impact of the Cohen/Manafort cases, and the Top Five@5 features Madonna’s self-centered tribute to Aretha Franklin, and attorney Mike Monico lays out the future for Paul Manafort & Michael Cohen.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!