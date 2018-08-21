× McHenry’s VFW “Queen of Hearts Raffle” Reaches Over $4 Million Dollars!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! McHenry’s “Queen of Hearts Raffle” is flipping the small town upside-down! We welcome on VFW manager and commander, Dwane Lundgren to give us some insight into the popular raffle which has reached over 4 million dollars and garnished national attention. Then, we speak to VFW worker, Linda Nelson to talk about her connection to the organization and how people can get their tickets.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER