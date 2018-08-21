× Jim Ross joins Jerry “The King” Lawler for ‘Attitude Era’ stories and more at Zanies Rosemont

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary broadcaster Jim Ross visits with Dan Long ahead of his storytelling and Q&A show with Jerry “The King’ Lawler, which hits Zanies in Rosemont on Thursday, August 23. “Live with JR and the King” features stories from pro wrestling’s most prolific mainstream boom period: WWE’s Attitude Era.

Ross discusses the rich storytelling history of the wrestling business and what makes it such a unique line of work, his thoughts on the current landscape and the renaissance of independent events like Cody Rhodes’ ‘ALL IN’; his perspective on the sometimes-controversial Attitude Era product 20 years later, and more.