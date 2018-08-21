× Harry Teinowitz previews what we can expect from Michael Kopech

We’re gearing up for Michael Kopech’s MLB debut tonight! Harry Teinowitz, who hosts WGN Radio’s “The Beat” on Saturdays, joins Bill and Wendy to talk about what we should expect from the White Sox’s newest flamethrower and he debuts his new song, “Give Us Kopech”.

