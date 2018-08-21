Harry Teinowitz previews what we can expect from Michael Kopech

Posted 2:58 PM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 02:55PM, August 21, 2018

Chicago White Sox's Michael Kopech works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training baseball game on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

We’re gearing up for Michael Kopech’s MLB debut tonight! Harry Teinowitz, who hosts WGN Radio’s “The Beat” on Saturdays,  joins Bill and Wendy to talk about what we should expect from the White Sox’s newest flamethrower and he debuts his new song, “Give Us Kopech”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.