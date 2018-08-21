× Gross Anatomy: Dispatches from the Front (and Back)

Author Mara Altman joins Bill and Wendy to talk about her new book, ‘Gross Anatomy Dispatches From The Front, (And Back).’ She touches on body positivity in our culture today, the greatness and grossness of being a woman, gender and humor, and much more.

Divided into two sections, “The Top Half” and “The Bottom Half,” with cartoons scattered throughout, Altman’s book takes the reader on a wild and relatable journey from head to toe–as she attempts to strike up a peace accord with our grody bits.

