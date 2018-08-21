× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Lukas C.

Lukas C. is our awesome Kit of the Week! Lukas is an only child and he’s a terrific boy, well mannered and well behaved for a child of 10 years old. Lukas has been in the enrichment program at his elementary school for the last 2 years and while starting out the school year this past fall semester with less than straight A’s Lukas with lots of hard work and persistence was able to bring up his grades and was able maintain straight A’s for the rest of the school year. What a great goal! Thanks for making our day better Lukas!