× Cochran Show’s MVPP: Mayor Eric Duncan

Eric Duncan is the mayor of North Dundas Ontario. He led his home to a Syrian refugee family. For 5 months he moved into his mom’s house so the family could stay in his home and save money for their own place. The mayor said the kind gesture was the least he could do. And it came with some decent perks. “People said that must be such a hard struggle. And I was like, I get three meals a day, I get laundry – it was amazing,” he said.