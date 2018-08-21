Best board games of Gen Con 2018
Cody Gough discusses his favorite games from Gen Con 2018 and offers some buying recommendations if you’re looking for the latest and greatest in strategy board games. Plus, learn a little about the role-playing game worlds of Starfinder, Arcanis: The World of Shattered Empires, and Savage Worlds.
Show Notes:
- Cody discusses his favorite board game adventures from Gen Con 2018, including the following unreleased games:
- The expansion 7 Wonders: Armada / Asmodee (7 Wonders and 7 Wonders: Leaders Expansion available now)
- Dragon Ball Z: The Board Game Saga / Lynnvander Studios, estimated release date Q4 2018 (originally in conjunction with Jasco Games when it was demo’d at Gen Con 2017)
- Here are Cody’s most recommended board games from Gen Con 2018:
- Azul / Plan B Games (8.0 on Board Game Geek)
- Gloomhaven / Designed by Isaac Childres, Kickstarter (9.0 on Board Game Geek)
- Terraforming Mars: Prelude expansion / Stronghold Games (8.6 on Board Game Geek)
- One Deck Dungeon: Forest of Shadows / Asmadi Games
- Root: A Game of Woodland Might and Magic / Leder Games (8.5 on Board Game Geek)
- Mystic Vale / AEG, Alderac Entertainment Group (7.3 on Board Game Geek) with a whopping TEN EXPANSIONS, with these expansions particularly highly recommended:
- Mystic Vale: Mana Storm (8.0), with new amulets;
- Mystic Vale: Vale of the Wild (8.1), which introduces leaders;
- Mystic Vale: Conclave (7.4), which expands the game from 4 to 6 players;
- Mystic Vale: Twilight Garden, released in July with no rating yet on Board Game Geek, offers player attacks and interaction (but Cody hasn’t had the chance to play it yet)
- Plus, Cody delves into the world of role-playing games, including Starfinder, Arcanis: The World of Shattered Empires, and Savage Worlds
