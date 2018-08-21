× Best board games of Gen Con 2018

Cody Gough discusses his favorite games from Gen Con 2018 and offers some buying recommendations if you’re looking for the latest and greatest in strategy board games. Plus, learn a little about the role-playing game worlds of Starfinder, Arcanis: The World of Shattered Empires, and Savage Worlds.

Click here to download this episode of Game/Life Balance U.S.



