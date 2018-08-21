× Alex DeBrincat on throwing out the first pitch at the Sox game

Alex DeBrincat joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of his big performance tonight. He’s throwing out the first pitch at the White Sox game. Alex said he played a couple of years of baseball as a kid and then again at Lake Forest so he’s thinking he should be okay. He’s looking forward to this year on the ice and thinks the team is ready to bounce back. His dog Ralph also has his own Instagram page. Ralph DeBrincat goes by ralph_debringdog and you can check out all his pics HERE.