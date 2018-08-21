HERNING, DENMARK - MAY 07: Alex Debrincat #12 of United States fails to score over Niklas Treutle, goaltender of Gemany during the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group stage game between United States and Germany at Jyske Bank Boxen on May 7, 2018 in Herning, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Alex DeBrincat on throwing out the first pitch at the Sox game
Alex DeBrincat joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of his big performance tonight. He’s throwing out the first pitch at the White Sox game. Alex said he played a couple of years of baseball as a kid and then again at Lake Forest so he’s thinking he should be okay. He’s looking forward to this year on the ice and thinks the team is ready to bounce back. His dog Ralph also has his own Instagram page. Ralph DeBrincat goes by ralph_debringdog and you can check out all his pics HERE.