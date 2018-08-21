Ald. Reilly on ride-share driver cap: “training should be a priority…a cap can be revisited”

A man checks a vehicle at the first of Uber's 'Work On Demand' recruitment events where they hope to sign 12,000 new driver-partners, in South Los Angeles on March 10, 2016. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the future of Chicago’s ride-share companies and a proposed cap on the number of registered drivers allowed in the city.

