WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) and his wife Judith Giuliani arrive in the East Room before U.S. President Donald Trump introduces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court at the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
AB Stoddard tries to make sense of Rudy Giuliani’s definition of “the truth”
Associate Editor for Real Clear Politics, AB Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to change the definition of “the truth” and President Trump’s threats to the Mueller investigation.