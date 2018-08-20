× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/20/18: The 5th Most Innovative City in The US, Highest Paying Jobs In America, & Returning #OOTD Outfits

A new week means new stories to discuss with the Chicago Inno crew, Jim Dallke & Katherine Davis, with Steve Bertrand focusing on Chicago ranking number 11 on the world’s most innovative cities around the world, Sarah Stoddard shared the results of the Glassdoor list detailing the top 25 highest paying jobs in America, and Randi Shaffer explained what #OOTD means on social media and if it’s ethical.