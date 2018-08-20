× White Sox Weekly (8/18/18): Last show of the pre-Kopech era

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball: WGN Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson discusses Adam Engel’s defensive value, James Shields sliding into the role as a mentor to the young Sox pitchers and the Ronald Acuna/Jose Urena beaning; White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson talks about Yoan Moncada and the need for a consistent approach no matter where he is in the lineup; NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien stops by with the pulse from the Sox clubhouse and breaks down the philosophy behind keeping Eloy Jimenez in AAA; MLB Network Chicago-based insider Phil Rogers talks about Carlos Rodon’s ascent as the most compelling Sox story right now, and more.