MIAMI, FL - JULY 09: Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox and the U.S. Team pitches in the third inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
White Sox prospect Michael Kopech makes his major league debut tomorrow. What can we expect?
MIAMI, FL - JULY 09: Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox and the U.S. Team pitches in the third inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Steve Stone joins the Cochran Show to preview the debut of highly regarded pitching prospect Michael Kopech.