WGN Radio Theatre #311: Boston Blackie & The Great Gildersleeve

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 19, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Rockwell Diamond” Starring: Chester Morris; (06-23-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Great Gildersleeve: Motor Scooter” Starring: Hal Peary; (12-18-46).

