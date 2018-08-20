WGN Radio Theatre #311: Boston Blackie & The Great Gildersleeve

Lisa Wolf (WGN Radio Theatre)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 19, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Rockwell Diamond” Starring: Chester Morris; (06-23-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Great Gildersleeve: Motor Scooter” Starring: Hal Peary; (12-18-46).

