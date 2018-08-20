SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 20: A CD version of The Eagles album "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" is displayed at Amoeba Music on August 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The Eagles album Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 has surpassed Michael Jackson's Thriller album as the best-selling album of all time. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recalculated sales of the Eagles hits collection and certified the LP as 38x platinum compared to Thriller's 33x platinum. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Top Five@5 (8/20/18): The Eagles soar past Michael Jackson on the charts, Al Sharpton needs spell check, and more…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 20: A CD version of The Eagles album "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" is displayed at Amoeba Music on August 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The Eagles album Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 has surpassed Michael Jackson's Thriller album as the best-selling album of all time. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recalculated sales of the Eagles hits collection and certified the LP as 38x platinum compared to Thriller's 33x platinum. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 20th, 2018:
Melania Trump calls for civility on social media at an annual cyberbullying prevention summit in Maryland, Rudy Giuliani has a unique definition of the truth, The Eagles’ greatest hits album passes Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to become history’s best-selling album of all-time, former governor of Vermont Howard Dean gets caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who is America,” and Al Sharpton celebrates the life of Aretha Franklin -but forgets how to spell her signature lyric.