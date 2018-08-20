× The Opening Bell 8/20/18: Supply Clinic is “Shaking Some Trees” Across The Industry

The traditional dental industry has gotten into a rhythm over the years and so that means it’s ripe for disruption. Steve Grzanich kicked off the week with the CEO Spotlight featuring Jacob Drucker (CEO of Supply Clinic) who through the perspective of his brother’s dental industry is pushing the importance of an alternative to the traditional wholesale/retail buying for dental practices. Amanda Dixon (Financial Products Writer at Bankrate.com) then shared the updated perspective towards financial milestones for consumers taking into consideration student loan debt, longevity of health, and redesigned ideas of retirement.