The Life and Career of Illustrator: Kurt Lehner

Kurt Lehner Animation Artist / Illustrator / Designer - Gargoyles; Marvel Action Hour; Rescue Heroes; Space Jam; Beauty & The Beast; Franklin the Turtle (Photo Provided By: Wizard World)

Canadian Illustrator, Animator & Designer: Kurt Lehner talks about his career as an animator. Kurt also speaks about his favorite projects he has worked on and what he loves the most about working as an illustrator.

For more information about Kurt Lehner visit: Kurtlehner.blogspot.com

