The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.20.18: Uber, The Dutch Reach, Michael Kopech and the Pop-Tart

John kicks off this week by calling your attention to a proposal on Uber and Lyft cars in the city of Chicago. You call and vote on it. Then, John tells you about a new driving safety rule in Illinois, and his experience with it thus far. WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell shares his feelings on Michael Kopech’s addition to the White Sox, and you weigh in. Finally, John remembers a bit from Jerry Seinfeld regarding Pop-Tarts.